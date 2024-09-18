The Dent Schoolhouse implements chaperone policy after shots fired during opening weekend

CINCINNATI — Children 15-years-old and younger must now be accompanied by a chaperone over the age of 21 to attend events at The Dent Schoolhouse, the attraction announced Tuesday night.

The policy change is being implemented after shots were fired during the haunted house's opening weekend, on September 14. Police said no victims were found with gunshot wounds, but several shell casings were found in the roadway near The Dent Schoolhouse, in the 6000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Now, The Dent Schoolhouse is making changes to ensure everyone can attend the attraction safely, according to a social media post.

The new policy says all guests 15-years-old or younger must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older with a valid government ID.

"One chaperone may accompany no more than 5 guests ages 15 or younger per night," reads the policy. "The chaperone must accompany their party while in line for the attraction."

The policy says the chaperone doesn't have to go inside The Dent Schoolhouse with their underage charges, but they must remain on the property until the entire party has exited the building.

The Dent Schoolhouse will provide a complimentary chaperone pass so any adults accompanying minors can wait for their group in the Midway if they want.

Anyone attending the attraction who is over the age of 16 could be asked to present a valid government ID to verify their age, the social media post says.

"Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found on the grounds unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection," says the new policy.

The policy applies to all events held at The Dent Schoolhouse, according to the social media post.

"Producing a safe and fun show has always been our top priority at The Dent Schoolhouse," reads the attraction's social post. "Incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior have increased across the entertainment industry."

The Dent Schoolhouse opened for the season on Friday, September 13. The next night, at around 9 p.m., Green Township police said officers working a detail at the haunted house attraction called in several gunshots. Police closed down several blocks of Harrison Avenue for two hours while officers investigated.

Police have not arrested anyone, nor have they released any details on a suspect.