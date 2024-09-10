Dent Schoolhouse opens Friday the 13th, unveiling 'massive new addition'

CINCINNATI — The Dent Schoolhouse is opening its doors this Friday, the 13th, and haunted house aficionados will have many more scares to enjoy this year.

This year, the haunted attraction will show off a "massive new addition" that lengthens the path filled with scares, according to an announcement from co-owner Bud Stross.

"Guests want things they have never seen before and long shows," said Stross. "The sets are huge; we have added more monsters and it is the perfect spot to celebrate Friday the 13th."

New, never-before scenes will include a larger-than-life cathedral with CGI effects, vaulted ceilings and plenty of monsters.

"And who doesn't love clowns?" the announcement dares to ask.

For those who do think being chased through a carnival by a clown bent on murder sounds fun, a new 1,152 square foot outdoor space added to the building is ready to supply the scares. The addition creates a longer show set in the back lot for a Carnival's Freak Show.

New scares and upgrades to beloved scenes have also been made around the attractions.

The Dent Schoolhouse opens this Friday and runs Thursdays through Sundays until November. Then, for December 13 and 14, the attraction will open for A Christmas Nightmare.

The Dent Schoolhouse is open Thursdays and Sundays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.