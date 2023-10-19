Police: Man dead after crash sent his car airborne, ejecting him on I-74

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Harrison, Ohio man is dead after crashing his vehicle on I-74 Tuesday night, according to Green Township police.

Police said 28-year-old Anthony Griffith was heading westbound on I-74 just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Griffith, driving a 2013 Ford Focus, drove of the left side of the highway and crashed into a concrete drain, police said. From there, Griffith's car went airborne and rolled multiple times; Griffith was ejected in the process, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

According to Green Township police, Griffith was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed and police believe speed and the use of alcohol or drugs could have been a factor in the crash.

Police said no one else was in the car with Griffith and no one else was hurt in the crash.

I-74 was closed for several hours overnight while police investigated the crash.