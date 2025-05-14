Police: Driver's 'possible medical event' may have caused fatal Green Township crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has died after crashing the vehicle she was driving into a utility pole early Wednesday morning; police said a "possible medical event to the driver" may have been the cause of the crash.

According to Green Township police, officers responded to the 3200 block of North Bend Road at around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When they got there, they found a 2005 Ford Freestyle had crashed into a utility pole. Police said they believe the driver of the vehicle was heading west on North Bend Road in the curb lane, but as the vehicle traveled west, it left the north side of the road and hit the pole.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old Tieshia Shaeffer, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

A passenger who was in the car at the time of the crash was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said they do not believe impairment played a part in the crash.

"Initial investigation shows that a possible medical event to the driver caused the vehicle to travel off the roadway," reads the press release from Green Township police.