Motorcycle crash in Clermont County kills one

(Source: Raycom Media)
MIAMI TWP, Ohio — An early morning single-vehicle crash in Clermont County has killed one person, according to a press release from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday on State Route 28 near Business 28 in Miami Township, Clermont County, a motorcycle traveling southwest failed to negotiate a curve and overturned on the road.

The motorcycle was a 1998 Honda Superhawk 996, operated by Christopher McGrath, 44, of Milford.

McGrath was the only occupant and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Miami Township Police and Fire Departments and the Milford Police Department assisted with the incident.

The crash is currently under investigation.

