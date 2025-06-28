Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials: All 911 services down in Clinton County; residents asked to call dispatch for emergencies

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — All 911 services in Clinton County, Ohio are currently down, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced Saturday morning.

Clinton County EMA said all major cell carriers are unable to make 911 calls, but they didn't specify why.

Anyone who needs to report an emergency is asked to contact dispatch:

  • Clinton County Sheriff's Dispatch: 937-382-1611
  • Wilmington Dispatch: 937-382-3822

Officials said this issue began Friday night, and it "continues to persist."

Clinton County EMA did not say when service will be restored to its 911 services, but they plan to update on the Clinton County EMA Facebook page.

