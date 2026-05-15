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Police: 69-year-old man found dead in Green Township, suspect charged with aggravated murder

Green Township
WCPO
Green Township
Posted

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A suspect has been charged in connection with a 69-year-old man found dead in Green Township Friday, according to Green Township police.

Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Sharlene Drive following reports of a deceased person.

When they arrived, officers said they found the body of a 69-year-old man.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased man.

An investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Elijah Ray McCulloch, fled the scene. As a precaution, several schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Officers found McCulloch in a wooded area less than a mile from the scene.

McCulloch is charged with aggravated murder and is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

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