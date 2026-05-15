Community group pays $7K in fees for Milford seniors to walk at graduation

MILFORD, Ohio — A volunteer organization's last-minute fundraising push ensured no Milford High School senior would have to sit out graduation over an unpaid bill.

Feed Our Flock, a volunteer organization, raised $7,000 to cover the remaining outstanding school fee balance for seniors who were still at risk of missing graduation.

Initially, 125 Milford students carried a combined $23,000 in unpaid fees, but after the district reached out to families, the balance was reduced to $7,000 still owed by 35 students.

Candy Varner, co-founder of Feed Our Flock, said the organization wrote a check to cover the remaining balance on Friday.

"I did talk to a couple of parents yesterday, calling in, trying to figure out how much they owed. When I told them everything was covered, there were definitely some tears and excitement that one more burden was taken off their shoulders," Varner said.

Feed Our Flock spent 12 years as a volunteer-run organization providing weekend food bags for students before closing last spring due to a decline in donations. Organizers kept the group's 501(c)(3) status so they could step in when needed for situations impacting students.

Varner said donations to cover the fees ranged from $10 to $1,200.

"Some students have additional fees, but I think most of these were just those general fees that students have each year," Varner said. "It is fun to see all the donations coming in and seeing the community really rally together."

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Milford High School Principal Kevin Metzger said there was a lot of nervousness going into Friday.

"Things come up, and life happens, and we do what we can do to provide support, and we are so thankful that Feed Our Flock reached out and stepped up so we can take care of these families and students," Metzger said.

Metzger said the news came as a relief for the students.

"It was a very emotional response. I did have a specific student who reached out with a lot of empathy and care," Metzger said.

This is Metzger's first year as principal. As students reflect and prepare for graduation, he leaves this message with them before hitting the big stage.

"This is a big transition in your life. It's a big change. Some of you are ready for it, some of you don't want to leave, but regardless, live in the moment with each other, families and embrace the experience."