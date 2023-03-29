Green Township school cancels classes Wednesday after fire resulted in extensive damage

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Margaret B. Rost School will not be open Wednesday after a refrigerator fire resulted in extensive damage.

Fire crews were dispatched to the school on Bridgetown Road Wednesday afternoon for a fire alarm activation. When they arrived, Green Township Fire Chief Scott Souders said they found a fridge inside that had caught fire.

The fire had already been put out thanks to the school's sprinkler system, but Souders said the system caused water damage throughout the building. The fire also resulted in a large amount of smoke, which crews were trying to clear from the school.

A spokesperson for the school said classes are canceled Wednesday — noting they hope to be back Thursday but do not yet know the extent of the damage.

"I would assume at this point it's not going to be able to be occupied anytime in the next day or two," Souders said at the scene.

A remediation crew has been called to the school.

Officials said the school was unoccupied when the fire occurred. It doesn't appear suspicious at this time, but an investigation is underway.

Margaret B. Rost is a school operated by Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services. It focuses on individualized instruction for students with significant disabilities.