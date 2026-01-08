Court docs: Man charged with robbing west side bank indicted for same-day murder

CINCINNATI — A man accused of robbing a Green Township bank in December was also indicted for murder, according to court documents.

Court documents say that 44-year-old James Courtney was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with robbery and having weapons under disability for the bank robbery.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office told WCPO that earlier that same day, Courtney went to his family friend's home in Whitewater Township and shot him in the back of the head. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Courtney then went to the Guardian Savings Bank on Colerain Avenue, carrying a .38 caliber pistol and allegedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding money or he'd hurt them, according to court documents.

The teller gave Courtney $1,000, according to court documents, and Courtney got into a gold SUV and fled. At the bank, investigators found a palm print that was apparently identified as Courtney's, according to court documents.

Green Township police found Courtney in the parking lot of the Target on Glenway Avenue. When he was arrested, Courtney had marked bills from the bank in his possession, along with the gun he allegedly used in the robbery, court documents say.

The prosecutor's office told WCPO that while in custody, Courtney confessed to police that he had murdered someone.

Courtney is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.