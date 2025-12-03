Court docs: Man arrested, accused of robbing west side bank with a gun

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after he left behind a palm print when he robbed a bank in Green Township, according to court documents.

Police have charged 44-year-old James Courtney with robbery and having weapons under disability for the bank robbery, court records show.

Court documents say Courtney entered the Guardian Savings Bank on Colerain Avenue, carrying a .38 caliber pistol. Courtney allegedly handed a note to the bank teller that demanded money or he'd hurt them.

Green Township police said officers later found him in the parking lot of the Target on Glenway Avenue.

The teller gave Courtney over $1,000, and Courtney then got into a gold SUV and fled, court documents say. At the bank, investigators found a palm print that was apparently identified as Courtney's, according to court documents.

When police found Courtney and arrested him, he had marked bills from the bank in his possession, along with the gun he allegedly used in the robbery, court documents say.

Courtney is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he also faces two additional charges of theft tied to a separate case. According to records in that case, in May, Courtney stole a woman's truck and nearly $2,000 from a dresser drawer in her home.

Courtney is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.