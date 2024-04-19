Coroner: 65-year-old dead after house fire in Green Township

GREEN TWP, Ohio — One man has died after a house fire in Green Township Thursday, the Hamilton County Coroner said.

The coroner identified the man as 65-year-old Michael Pohlman.

The fire happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pasadena Ave, the Green Township Fire Department said.

Pohlman was taken from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Investigators have not determined an estimate for the damages.

No other injuries have been reported.