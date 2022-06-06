Watch
2 dead after I-275 head-on crash in Sharonville

Police: Drivers of both vehicles killed
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 06, 2022
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Two people are dead after a head-on crash on I-275 near the U.S. 42 exit in Sharonville, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said around 10:45 Sunday night 69-year-old Frank Smith was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Nadyne Hawthorne.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Smith and Hawthorne were the only people involved in the crash, police said.

Investigators have not said if they know why Smith was driving the wrong way.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

