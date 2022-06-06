Watch
1 dead after car crashes into apartment complex, crews working to rescue residents on upper floors

PD: Car may have come from I-74
The crash took out the stairwell at the Green Valley Apartments complex. Rescue crews are helping residents and their pets get down from the upper floors. Investigators said the driver was killed but no one in the apartment complex was injured.
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a car crashed into an apartment complex in Green Township late Monday morning, police said.

The crash took out the stairwell at the Green Valley Apartments complex. Rescue crews are helping residents and their pets get down from the upper floors.

Investigators said the driver was killed but no one in the apartment complex was injured.

Police are investigating whether the driver lost control on I-74 causing him to cross over the guard rail.

It is unclear how many people are displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

