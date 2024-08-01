Great Parks wants to hear from you on plans for a 25-mile shared-use trail

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Great Parks has unveiled a breakdown of its plan to implement a 25-mile shared-use trail that will connect southwestern Hamilton County to Butler County while passing through three parks.

The trail is designed to begin at Shawnee Lookout, travel north to Mitchell Memorial Forest, continue to Miami Whitewater Forest and pass the boundary into Butler County. The route follows the natural path of the Great Miami River.

A map of the trail is not finalized, and the rendering is considered "strictly conceptual" according to Great Parks. The park system told WCPO its leaders have met with stakeholders, local governments and businesses who would be involved with the trail. Meetings and conversations will continue, especially where the path will cross into private property, according to Great Park.

Great Parks Great Parks shared this image of the trail on their website, this image is not an official trail map and is considered "strictly conceptual"

The website breaking down the route on the map has this exact disclaimer: "The alignment shown below and on the following tabs is strictly conceptual at this time. More detailed studies and design development will be required prior to the construction of each segment of the trail. As part of those efforts, all affected property owners will be contacted directly to further discuss the proposed use of their property and if agreed upon by all parties, permanent easements or property acquisitions through a purchasing process."

The park system stated it's part of its West Region Blueway & Trail System, which Great Parks described as a "new initiative to bring people closer to nature and remove barriers to the natural world."

Anyone interested in the project can see an entire breakdown of the trail, including the directions it goes, the steps Great Park has taken, and what the future holds for the project at this link.

"I think it would be very popular," said Mike Lies, who ended a 52-mile bike ride at Shawnee Lookout Thursday morning.

The description of the projects informed the public that Great Parks intends to have the trail be "completely separate" from busy roads and cars. The proposed trail does show the trail closely approaching I-74 and I-275 as it travels north. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter explained to WCPO that they work closely with the Ohio Department of Transportation to ensure safety for those traveling along the path.

“In some cases, we’re going to have to go across the river, to one side for the most preferred alignment, for the safest alignment," Palmeter said.

Great Parks is also looking for the public's input on the project, with a survey to allow those who would use the trail to explain their concerns and what they hope to see.

Questions include overall interest in the trail, how frequently they bike, walk or run on the trail and what amenities they want to be included.

“I think it’s important for the community to have input, especially if they are going to be impacted as far as taxes go," said Clara Schneider, who was enjoying her day at Mitchell Memorial Park.

Palmeter told us that money for the project will come from a "three-way funding model". The three sides are Great Parks, their philanthropic partners and state and federal dollars. The state and federal money will come from both tax dollars and grants, according to Great Parks' CEO.

Great Parks said the completion of the project is far down the road, and steps have to be taken to find the exact route and then focus on funding.

"Without having a final alignment, we really won’t know how much it’s going to cost," Palmeter said.

The survey is open until Monday, Sep. 2.