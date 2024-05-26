Great Parks opens wet playgrounds in Hamilton County for 2024 season

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Great Parks is gearing up for summer, and the parks association announced Friday that all of its wet playgrounds are open for the season.

Great Parks announced the opening of its two wet playgrounds: Parky's Ark and Parky's Wetland Adventure.

Parky's Ark is located in Winton Woods, while Parky's Wetland Adventure is at Woodland Mound.

Both wet playgrounds are open seven days per week from May 25 through Aug. 11. Beginning Aug. 12, the wet playgrounds are closed on weekdays.

Here are the hours for the two wet playgrounds:



May 25—Aug. 11 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 12—Sept. 2: Parky's Ark, weekends and holidays, noon to 6 p.m.; Parky's Wetland Adventure, weekends and holidays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission into the two parks is $6.75 per child.

The wet playgrounds are aimed at children aged 2-12. Great Parks advised that any children in the wet playgrounds must be wearing a bathing suit and supervised by a parent or guardian.

Other than Parky's Ark and Parky's Wetland Adventure, families can also enjoy the free water feature at Sharon Woods Harbor. Sharon Woods has a manmade stream that winds through its playground.

On top of admission to the wet playgrounds themselves, Winton Woods, Woodland Mound and Sharon Woods all require valid motor vehicle permits to enter. Vehicle permits costs $10 annual/$5 daily for Hamilton County residents and $16 annual/$8 daily for other visitors.