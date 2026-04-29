Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit

GLENDALE, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a police cruiser during a pursuit Tuesday, according to Glendale police.

Police said the crash happened at around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday night; the officer involved in the crash was not hurt, police said.

According to Glendale police, a Woodlawn police officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, but the driver refused to stop.

At the same time, a Glendale officer heading north on Congress Avenue was alerted to the chase that ensued; the Glendale officer spotted the motorcyclist cresting a hill just north of East Fountain Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As the motorcyclist approached the Glendale officer, the officer activated the cruiser's emergency lights, but moments later, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of the Glendale cruiser near the intersection of Congress and Wood Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was still seriously hurt.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, Glendale police said.