Former Hamilton County corrections officer pleaded guilty to having nude photo of 'minor or impaired person'

CINCINNATI — A former Hamilton County corrections officer pleaded guilty on May 17 to a fifth-degree felony charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Butler County court documents.

Michael Crawford initially faced one charge for having the nude material and another charge for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual image, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The second charge was dropped in exchange for Crawford's guilty plea. Still, pleading guilty to the first charge means Crawford could face a maximum of 12 months in prison with a mandatory 5-year post-release supervision period. He could also be fined up to $2,500.

His guilty plea also means Crawford will have to register as a tier one sex offender required to register with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office every year for 15 years.

Court documents say the offense happened on Sept. 2, 2022; charges were filed against Crawford on Nov. 17, 2022 and a warrant for his arrest was issued days later, on Nov. 22, 2022.

Documents do not explain what happened in September to trigger charges being filed in November, or whether the subject of the photo Crawford was charged over was an underage person or a person living with intellectual disabilities.

A spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Crawford resigned from the department on May 17, the same day as his guilty plea was entered. He'd been employed with the sheriff's office since July 30, 2015.

Crawford was placed on unpaid leave on December 3, 2022, after charges were filed against him.

He will officially be sentenced on June 28, court documents say.