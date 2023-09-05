Watch Now
PD: Bicyclist struck during hit-and-run in Forest Park

The victim's condition is unknown.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:17:24-04

FOREST PARK, Ohio — At least one person is in the hospital after a hit-and-run involving a bicycle in Forest Park, police said.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Waycross Road and Longacre Drive, which is just a few blocks from Winton Woods High School.

Investigators said someone struck the bike rider and then fled the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital. Investigator's have not provided an update on their condition.

Waycross is closed between Karahill Drive and Lincolnshire Drive. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Investigators are walking the street with their flashlights, looking for evidence.

A bicycle is on its side along the road near someone's yard. There is also a single shoe in the middle of the road.

Investigators have not said what type of vehicle they are looking for.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

