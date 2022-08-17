St. Xavier High School administration expects enrollment boost

CINCINNATI — A school that saw increased enrollment during the pandemic is starting off the school year with added security measures and a renewed emphasis on mental health.

St. Xavier High School students return to the classroom Wednesday morning and administrators don't expect enrollment to slow down.

They said they believe their higher numbers during the pandemic were caused by students and parents seeking in-person learning while many schools remained virtual. This year, administrators believe there will be many factors attracting people to the Catholic school.

“We still see that as a case,” said Dan Lynch, St. Xavier High School’s principal. “The enrollment trend is there in terms of transfer students. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we didn't close down for a day after lockdown.”

This year, St. Xavier is providing more tuition assistance than ever before.

School leaders are also emphasizing mental health support coming out of the pandemic. The school has two clinical psychologists in the building.

Academic support is another big focus of the school year. The school is bringing in two additional staff members to help.

“COVID learning loss is a real thing,” said President Tim Reilly. “Our kids come from our 79 zip codes and so that's a lot of different schools. So we have to really make sure we have extra support in place to help them if they have any gaps coming in their academics.”

St. Xavier is also strengthening security at entrances. The school added an additional set of doors at the main entrance that requires visitors to be buzzed into the building.

