1 killed in Liberty Township school bus crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus, according to Butler County police.

Investigators said there were no students on the bus during the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

It happened late Monday morning at Millikin Road and Fieldstone Farms Boulevard in Liberty Township.

The intersection is currently shut down.

Police have not said when it will reopen.

This a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.