CPD: 2 people hospitalized after West Price Hill crash

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash Tuesday in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. police responded to a report of gunshots on W. 8th Street near Sunset Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed between houses on Sunset Ave., CPD said.

Police said the driver of the car, believed to have minor injuries, was transported to UC Medical Center.

Police said they believe the driver of the vehicle may have hit a pedestrian; that person was also taken to UCMC with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released and police have not officially said shots were fired, but there were empty shell casings near the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, CPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.