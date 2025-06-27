Wawa opens second Ohio location in Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Customers are raving about the beloved East Coast convenience store chain, Wawa, which opened its second Ohio location in Fairfield this week.

We visited the new Wawa location to see what's drawing crowds and why customers are traveling from across the Midwest to experience the popular chain.

"They greet you 'welcome to Wawa,' you leave they say 'have a good day,'" said customer Allen Evers.

Evers said he is happy the convenience store is only 15 minutes away from where he lives.

"All the convenience, all the stuff I mean they got anything and everything here that you want," Evers said.

New Wawa location opens in Fairfield, Ohio

If you ask Evers, he will tell you the customer service is top of the line and you can't go wrong buying a Wawa hoagie.

"The other girls that are walking around, they help you. If you don't know how to use the kiosk, they help you. I mean it's fantastic, they're good," Evers said.

Owen Hayden agrees, he's happy to have a little bit of the East Coast now in the Midwest.

"The food's fresh and good, there's always really nice people and they're always really modern and clean stores," Hayden said.

Hayden and his family drove two hours from Indianapolis to attend the grand opening and to stop by his favorite store, Jungle Jims.

"I've been following the opening in the Midwest pretty closely. My family's from Philadelphia so we're familiar with the Wawa brand, so we know that they are coming and we're really excited for that sort of thing here," Hayden said.

Janet Harrah is an economist at NKU's Haile College of Business. She said popular chains like Wawa and Publix are bringing more travelers to the area and creating job opportunities.

"Well we always want new people coming to the community in terms of offering our consumers more choices when they go out to spend their dollars and also all these companies are going to create jobs," Harrah said.

Evers said if you haven't stopped by Wawa's newest location, it's something you have to do soon.

"I'd say stop in and try the experience of Wawa," Evers said.

