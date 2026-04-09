'It felt like a blessing' | Fairfield community rallies behind Boy Scouts after $8,000 in gear was stolen

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — After nearly $8,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from a Fairfield Boy Scout troop, the community is pitching in to help them bounce back.

Roger Noe is the scoutmaster for Troop 902. He said his troop meets weekly at the Optimist Club.

On April 1, he got a call saying their trailer, filled with equipment for the troop, had been broken into.

“They took all of our tents, all of our backpacking gear, all of our propane tanks, everything," Noe said.

Noe said he initially thought it was a bad April Fools Day joke, but quickly realized it was real.

WATCH: The troop's scoutmaster showed us where the thieves came from and what they stole

$8,000 of camping gear stolen from Boy Scout troop

Noe said his troop spent two years fundraising for the equipment. He said they were heartbroken when he broke the news to them.

“They couldn’t believe someone would steal from them," Noe said.

He said the thieves came during the day and used a machete to break open the lock on the trailer.

Noe said he believes they came from behind nearby trees. He said they even found a few items left behind by the thieves in a nearby ditch.

Noe said no one saw them, and unfortunately, no cameras picked up the crime.

He questioned why someone would steal from a Boy Scout troop.

“We would have helped the people out to get back on their feet, that’s what we do," Noe said. "Instead, they chose to steal from us. They took the easy way.”

Noe said he wasn't sure whether their planned summer trips would happen.

So his wife started a GoFundMe to try to get some money to buy new equipment.

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In just a matter of days, their goal of $7,500 was surpassed.

“It felt like a blessing," Noe said.

As Fairfield police investigate the theft, Noe said he's looking into getting cameras to improve security in the area.

He said he's grateful to know the community has their back.

“It made you feel warm on the inside that everybody cared," Noe said.