Findlay Kitchen culinary creations now on shelves at Jungle Jim's

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Foodies who are fans of the culinary creations being whipped up thanks to non-profit Findlay Kitchen will now be able to purchase products from those chefs a little further north.

A new display highlighting packaged goods from Findlay Kitchen Members was unveiled at Jungle Jim's in Fairfield on Thursday.

The display will feature products from multiple Findlay Kitchen businesses:



Findlay Kitchen, a non-profit organization, offers kitchen space for food entrepreneurs to rent, helping local restaurateurs get a boost toward getting their businesses off the ground.

Since its inception in 2016, Findlay Kitchen has provided a launching point for many small businesses, with a focus on cultivating BIPOC-, women- and immigrant-owned businesses.

The new partnership with locally-owned Jungle Jim's provides those entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand product reach to new areas around Greater Cincinnati.

"Jungle Jim's is locally grown and internationally known," said Zack Cobb, creative director for the international market. "We pride ourselves on the work we do with talented chefs and food lovers from all over the world. Our partnership with Findlay Kitchen will allow brands to continue to grow by cutting through the red tape of the traditional corporate process to get their products on the shelves quickly. Our goal as a company has always been to carry the latest and greatest discoveries. Teaming up with Findlay Kitchen is just one of many ways we continue to do so."

The space in Jungle Jim's will be primarily a retail section for Findlay Kitchen-made products, but it will also function as a demo kitchen where Findlay Kitchen Members can share samples while speaking directly with consumers.

Findlay Kitchen will serve as the entrepreneurs' local distributor on their behalf, handling logistics while Kitchen Members get the opportunity to scale their operations with lower overhead cost.

"It is important to Findlay Kitchen and Findlay Market that we continue to play a positive role in growing a dynamic and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Kelly Shaw, associate director of Findlay Kitchen.