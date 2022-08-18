Someone bought a lotto ticket in Florence worth $1.4 million

FLORENCE, Ky. — One lucky person has purchased a jackpot-hitting lottery ticket in Florence worth over $1.4 million, according to the Kentucky lottery.

The Fast Play ticket carries the largest jackpot in the history of the game, which was introduced in late 2019.

Fast Play tickets are printed from a lottery terminal like a Powerball or Plus 3 ticket, lotto officials said. The difference is the game plays more like a scratch-off, with players able to match numbers or symbols to win prizes.

When the ticket's owner realizes they've hit the jackpot, they are advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe, lotto officials said. From the date of purchase, the winner has 180 days to take the ticket to lotto headquarters in Louisville to cash in.

Lottery officials said the winner should call the lottery's claims office at 877.789.4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.