Fairfield Food Pantry facing crisis, giving less food to help more families

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Food Pantry is rationing food as more and more families are in need.

Each family that visits the pantry is given a bag of groceries for a well-rounded meal — items like canned meats, vegetables and fruit. That bag is supposed to be enough for three meals a day for three days, but the pantry's board president said the shelves are now empty compared to just one year ago.

"The problem is us getting enough supplies to do our job adequately," Bill Woeste said.

The pantry serves 30,000 people a year and relies on its only distributor, Shared Harvest Foodbank, which has reduced the amount of resources given to Fairfield due to the high demand for local pantries in need.

"We went from distributing 6 million pounds of food to 12 million, so we have a lot of food coming through to us," said Terry Perdue, executive director at Shared Harvest Foodbank. "The issue is the amount of people seeking help."

Woeste said most of the families coming to the pantry are hardworking and only have enough money to pay for living expenses and not enough to buy food.

"Yes, they do go to work and have kids in school they just can't make the ends meet," Woeste said.

He is hoping the community can continue to donate with a monetary or canned good donation. Click here if you are interested in helping the food pantry.