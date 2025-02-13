Court docs: 13-year-old charged with murder of 64-year-old Fairfax woman

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported the woman was killed in Lockland.

FAIRFAX, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 64-year-old woman was found dead inside her Fairfax home on February 1, according to court documents.

Sheila "Denise" Tenpenny was found dead in her home in the 3900 block of Germania Street at around noon on Sunday, February 2. Police issued a press release calling her death "suspicious."

Police returned to the home on Wednesday for a follow-up investigation.

According to a Fairfax police report a man, who told dispatchers he was Tenpenny's brother, called 911 after he found her dead.

"She got her face covered with a pillow," said the man to dispatchers. "She did not respond when I yelled at her."

The police report also says officers found what appeared to be blood on the bed where Tenpenny was found and on a tablet next to her, along with several bottles of cleaning supplies.

You can listen to more of the 911 call in the player below:

64-year-old woman found dead in Fairfax home; death investigated as suspicious

Not long after the murder, police issued a request to the community for help gathering information about a suspect.

Police also asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI) to assist in the investigation. BCI said the male suspect who did it was likely physically injured while committing the crime and may have had visible cuts or bruises on his hands, wrists, forearms or face.

Fairfax Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey W Bronson said in a press release family, friends, neighbors and the entire Village of Fairfax are mourning Tenpenny's death as she was a long-time resident of the community.

This is a developing story; WCPO has reached out to police for more information.