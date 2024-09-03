Six people, including 3 children, hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving school bus

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Six people have been taken to the hospital, including three children and the driver of a school bus, after two vehicles crashed in Elmwood Place before hitting the school bus, according to the Elmwood Place Fire Chief.

No children were on board the school bus; the children injured were in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash, Elmwood Place officials said.

Officials said the driver of a silver Ford van was driving on Township Avenue at "an excessively high rate of speed," before they hit another vehicle that was trying to make a right turn on Sycamore.

After that crash, the silver van veered in front of a school bus, which then hit the van, officials said.

Elmwood Place officials said three children, between the ages of 2 and 6, in the back seat of the silver van were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the school bus and the driver and passenger in the silver van were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials said the person driving the van was seriously injured; everyone else's injuries were considered not life-threatening.

None of the people in the silver van, including the children, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, fire officials said.