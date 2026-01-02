Badly injured dog found in Elmwood Place on New Year’s Eve, staff seek help finding owners

CINCINNATI — On New Year's Eve, staff with Cincinnati Animal CARE found a German shepherd mix badly hurt in a bus lot in Elmwood Place.

It's a dog that medical director Amanda Gilbert said staff had been trying to track down for weeks.

Unfortunately, when they found her, she was in critical condition.

"She has a traumatic amputation of her right rear leg, she has significant wounds on this front right leg, and she also has a traumatic tail amputation and a jaw fracture," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said staff at the shelter have named the dog Seven. She said Seven is about 2 years old.

As for what happened, Gilbert said they don't know for sure. However, she said she theorizes Seven may have been hit by a train nearby.

"Traumatic injuries like this that occur from a car, you usually see some road rash, the nails are usually roughed up," Gilbert said. "She doesn't have any of that. It's very specific trauma."

Gilbert said they are trying to track down the dog's potential owners.

Anyone with information about the dog, her owners or the circumstances of what happened is encouraged to call Cincinnati Animal CARE at 513-541-7387.

"Even if it's small, it could be helpful to us, because if I could have a better timeline of these injuries, that would be beneficial," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said, while it's too early to say if Seven will be up for adoption soon, there are ways for the public to help out.

She said they are always accepting donations. She said specific donations that would benefit seven include mānuka honey for addressing wounds, bandages and any blankets, toys or food.

She said the road to recovery for Seven is a long one, but she said they are focusing on taking things one day at a time.

"We're looking at a lot of different procedures and surgeries if we're able to keep going," Gilbert said. "Unfortunately, at any point this could not go well, we kind of have to take it day-by-day and see if we can keep going."