Prosecutor: Store manager of Delhi Township's VIP Smoke Shop indicted in deadly burglary

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The store manager of Delhi Township's VIP Smoke Shop has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with an October 2023 break-in and deadly shooting that took place at the vape shop, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced.

On Oct. 20, an employee at VIP Smoke Shop shot and killed 16-year-old Travis Johnson, one of multiple alleged burglars.

On Tuesday, Powers indicted 29-year-old Tony Thacker on five counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons under disability. Alongside Tony Thacker, his 21-year-old brother Malachi Thacker was indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence.

Powers also indicted 19-year-old Amontae Carter, the fourth person arrested in connection with the break-in, on additional crimes related to his role in the incident. Carter was arrested Dec. 14 and indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of burglary and one count of possession of criminal tools. If he's convicted on all charges, Carter faces life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

Powers said Carter and several other suspects arrived at VIP Smoke Shop after 1 a.m. on Oct. 20. Carter and the others threw rocks through the store windows to gain entry, Powers said.

Tony Thacker, the store's manager, lived in the back of the store and when he heard glass break he came to the front of the store with a firearm. A the front of the store, he saw Carter and Johnson, fired multiple shots and fatally struck Johnson, Powers said.

The remaining suspects fled, and Powers said Tony Thacker continued to shoot out the front door as the suspects fled in stolen cars. Tony Thacker shot Carter as he was seated in the back of one of the cars.

After the suspects fled, Powers said Tony Thacker and Malachi Thacker tried to disable the store's security system and remove all shell casings from the crime scene. Powers said Tony Thacker was not permitted to have a gun due to a previous felony charge as a juvenile.

Two people called 911 about the shooting, The first reported a disturbance and said she heard a woman screaming. The second 911 caller identified himself to the calltaker as the owner of the shop.

"Do you know who shot him?" the calltaker asked.

"My worker," said the man. "He was protecting himself, the guy broke in the store."

Other than Carter and the deceased Johnson, three teens, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested just days after the break-in and shooting after police received an anonymous tip.

While the three teens didn't shoot Johnson themselves, the two males and one female are all facing murder and burglary charges. The 15-year-old male is also facing an auto theft charge, while the 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male face receiving stolen property charges. Powers said those three are awaiting bind over from juvenile court.

After Johnson's death, his brother, 20-year-old Isaiah Johnson, also allegedly shot a woman at a vigil being held for the 16-year-old. He was charged with felonious assault.

Powers said she wanted to thank the Delhi Police Department for their "tireless" work on the case.

"There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away," Powers said. "However, I want to make perfectly clear — these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot."