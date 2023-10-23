Brother of teen killed in Delhi Township smoke shop faces charges for separate shooting at brother's vigil

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is facing charges for shooting a woman at a vigil being held for his little brother.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping complex in the 4900 block of Delhi Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. That complex is the same one where Travis Johnson was shot and killed early Friday morning by an employee inside the VIP Smoke Shop after he allegedly broke into the store.

According to prosecutors, his brother, Isiah Johnson, got into some sort of argument during the vigil. At one point, he pulled out a gun and opened fire in the parking lot. Investigators said a 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in her car, was hit in the chest.

The woman was driven a few blocks west on Delhi Road where police found her. Investigators said she was taken to UC Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. Her condition has not been released.

Delhi police said Johnson was spotted by Cincinnati police shortly after the shooting. He allegedly ran from them and ended up in a home in the 1100 block of McPherson Avenue. Cincinnati SWAT was called to the scene and was able to arrest Johnson peacefully following a brief standoff.

Johnson was charged with felonious assault in connection to the shooting. In court Monday, a judge set his bond at $500,000.