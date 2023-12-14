PD: 4th person arrested in connection with Delhi vape shop burglary where 16-year-old was shot, killed

CINCINNATI — Another person has been arrested in connection with an October 2023 break-in and shooting at a vape shop in Delhi Township, Delhi police said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Amontae D. Carter on Thursday. He was charged with burglary and murder, and he's currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

On Oct. 20, an employee at the VIP Smoke Shop in Delhi shot and killed one of multiple alleged burglars, 16-year-old Travis Johnson.

Two people called 911 about the shooting. The first reported a disturbance and said she heard a woman screaming. The second 911 caller identifies himself to the calltaker as the owner of the shop.

"Do you know who shot him?" the calltaker asked.

"My worker," said the man. "He was protecting himself, the guy broke in the store."

A few days after the shooting, three teens, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested in connection with the break-in and murder.Police said these three fled from the shop once gunfire started.

While the three teens didn't shoot Johnson themselves, the two males and one female are all also facing murder and burglary charges.

The 15-year-old male is also facing an auto theft charge, while the 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male face receiving stolen property charges.

Carter marks the fourth arrest connected to the deadly break-in, and police have previously said they know at least five people broke into the vape shop that night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated to be made.