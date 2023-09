DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Neighbors on Morrvue Drive in Delhi Township have been told to shelter in place while SWAT is at the scene of a man barricaded inside a home.

Delhi police said a man is barricaded inside a home and SWAT is attempting to get him out peacefully.

At this time, it is unclear what happened at the home and whether anyone is injured. WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more details when available.