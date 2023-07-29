Police: 17-year-old arrested for firing shots out of vehicle in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly firing shots out of a vehicle in Delhi Township, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday Delhi Township officers were dispatched to the area of Orchardview Drive and Centerview Drive for a shots fired complaint, investigators said in a press release. On the scene, police determined that two shots were fired.

Police said witnesses provided an "excellent description of the vehicle and occupants." Officers quickly located the vehicle. They said inside they found a 17-year-old with a gun. The teen was arrested and taken to jail on multiple felonies, investigators said.

Police have not identified the juvenile.

It is unclear why the teen was allegedly firing the shots.

Police did not say exactly what type of charges the teen is facing.

READ MORE

Teens involved in gun violence at 'level never before seen', Hamilton County prosecutor says

Homicides tick down while assaults climb: New report details 2022 Hamilton County youth crime numbers

Cincinnati community, city leaders work together to prevent youth violence in the summer