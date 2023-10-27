PD: 3 teens arrested in connection with Delhi vape shop burglary where 16-year-old was shot, killed

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three teens were arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly vape shop break-in in Delhi Township, Delhi Township police said.

Police said they received an anonymous tip Thursday around 11:30 a.m. that people involved in an Oct. 20 break-in at VIP Smoke Shop were at a business along Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. At that Oct. 20 break-in, an employee at the vape shop shot and killed one of the alleged burglars, 16-year-old Travis Johnson.

Two people called 911 about the shooting. The first reported a disturbance and said she heard a woman screaming.

The second 911 caller identifies himself to the calltaker as the owner of the shop.

He told the calltaker he was on his way to the shop, but he'd learned one of his employees was the person who fired a gun.

"Do you know who shot him?" the calltaker asked.

"My worker," said the man. "He was protecting himself, the guy broke in the store."

Due to Thursday's tip, police were able to arrest three teens, aged 15, 16 and 17, who are also connected to the vape shop break-in. Police said these three fled from the shop once gunfire started.

While the three teens didn't shoot Johnson themselves, the two males and one female are all facing murder and burglary charges.

The 15-year-old male is also facing an auto theft charge, while the 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male face receiving stolen property charges. All three have been taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also said they anticipate that there will be additional arrests made because they know at least five people broke into the vape shop that night.

After Johnson's death, his brother, 20-year-old Isaiah Johnson, allegedly shot a woman at a vigil being held for the 16-year-old. He has been charged with felonious assault and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

