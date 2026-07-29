DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Out with the old and in with the new. On Wednesday, Delhi Township knocked down a former community favorite to start construction on a brand new development.

“The end of a journey for many, if you would. It was the mecca here in the Township, Frisch’s,” said Mike Davis, Delhi Township Board of Trustees’ Chair.

Taking the place of the former Frisch’s will be the drive-thru coffee chain, 7 Brew.

WATCH: 7 Brew coming to Delhi Township, Township invested over $150 million into developments

Delhi Township Frisch's demolished, 7-Brew taking its place as the newest development

“It’s bittersweet; it’s a sad day and yet we’re excited,” Davis said. “We’re hopeful for the future.”

But the new 7 Brew is only the most recent development for Delhi Township. In the last few years, the township has invested over $150 million into new developments.

“Businesses can see that it’s a profitable market, and they want to be here,” said Delhi Township Administrator Skylor Miller.

The Township’s largest investment was made into Delhi Town Square, a $70 million project with an entertainment space, apartments, restaurants, and shops that opened back in 2024. Township officials say that project was the catalyst for other new developments.

“You know we’ve had new restaurants like Los Patrones, Hook n’ Fish, we have a BW3 coming, obviously 7 Brew,” Miller said.

Other major recent developments in Delhi Township include a brand new Goodwill and the Seaton Sports Complex.

Miller added that all this development is part of a 10-15 year plan created by the Delhi Township Board of Trustees back in 2015 called Plan the Pike. The goal was to bring more development to Delhi Pike, creating more revenue and jobs for the Township, and keeping them relevant.

The new 7 Brew on Delhi Pike is scheduled to open in September.