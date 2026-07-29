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Troopers: Woman seriously injured following crash with semi-truck in Lebanon

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LEBANON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash left a 68-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on East Main Street around 1:40 pm.

A 2020 Nissan Rogue was heading southbound on South High Street and did not stop at a stop sign, colliding with a trailer hauled by a 2024 Peterbilt 579 semi-truck, troopers said. The Nissan then came to rest off the right side of the roadway and the semi-truck came to a controlled rest in the lane.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the 36-year-old driver of the semi-truck was treated at the scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

WCPO 9 News at 7pm

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