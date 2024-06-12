'Build it and they will come': New Delhi Towne Square apartments fully leased, facilities opening

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Delhi Pike, big letters represent a big vision.

The finishing touches are being put on the $70 million Delhi Towne Square, the largest investment in the township’s history. The mixed-use development is a public-private partnership between Delhi Township, Oak Hills Schools and property management company PLK.

“We knew we had to take a true leap of faith, we had to do something that’s never been done before in Delhi,” said trustee Mike Davis. “That’s where we are now. ... Some call it the field of dreams because they can’t believe it’s really here.”

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO Delhi Towne Square

Delhi built it, and the people came. The 180 apartments are completely leased. Rents range from $1,200 to $2,100, depending on the number of bedrooms (between one and three) and the floor plan.

Because Delhi is landlocked, Davis said for the township to grow, it needed to be competitive. He said that meant more restaurants and retail, but Delhi needs more residents and foot traffic along Delhi Pike to support that.

“We had a prime piece of property that was sitting here in the township, got our heads together and came up with a plan, and we smashed it,” Davis said. “It sends the message that we’re serious. We’re serious about keeping Delhi relevant, keeping it competitive [and] bringing people in.”

In addition to the apartments, the town square hosts a 40,000-square-foot athletic club with space for cardio and weights, in addition to spin, yoga and dance classes.

Resident David Senske is one of the 719 members already signed up.

“You can’t go wrong, and I can almost walk here,” he said.

The facility also has two pools: an eight-lane competition lap pool and a warm water pool. Oak Hills High School will compete at the facility.

Pre-school students will also have an opportunity to swim because it’ll be a short walk from their classroom. 200 students each day will attend class at the Delhi Towne Square.

Administrative offices for the township will also move to the new facility. The shift will free up space at the old administrative building for the growing police department to utilize.

City government meetings will take place in a multi-purpose room that is designed to host events and meetings for roughly 300 people.

“We want to stay competitive and be able to offer many different opportunities,” Davis said.

There is also a cultural arts center with community classroom studios, a technology lab and a culinary studio.

Davis said the project is already proving to be a catalyst for development in the area surrounding it: “We've received tons of calls from other businesses trying to set up … I'm sure it only gets more and more when people see this, and the opportunity that it is.”

“It’s not just for people today,” Davis said. “This is for generations to come: protecting our families and our futures and our home values.”

Residents “for generations to come have something to enjoy right in their own backyards, and something to be proud of,” he said.

The official ribbon cutting for the Delhi Towne Square takes place on July 13 at 3 p.m.