Deer Park coach indicted on sexual battery, accused of 'inappropriate relationship' with student

DEER PARK, Ohio — A Deer Park High School coach has been arrested after court documents say he "purposely engaged in sexual conduct" with a student.

Superintendent Jay Phillips said in a letter to parents that the district immediately contacted the Deer Park Police Department when it was made aware of the allegations that Andrew Geesner, 36, engaged in an "inappropriate relationship with a student."

Geesner was arrested on Jan. 24 and indicted on five counts of sexual battery stemming from incidents that took place between June and December 2022. Court documents say Geesner was a coach at the student's school.

"We will continue to work very closely with law enforcement, however, because this is a pending matter which involves a student, we are not able to provide any further details at this time," Phillips said in the letter. "We are extremely troubled by these allegations and want to make certain that our students are supported during this time."

Geesner entered a not guilty plea and was released on a $10,000 bond. His next court date is Feb. 8.

Phillips said Deer Park High School will have counselors ready to provide support for any students in need following Geesner's arrest.

