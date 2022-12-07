CPS: No discipline after Walnut Hills High School teacher's 'offensive' Twitter posts resurface

CINCINNATI — No disciplinary action will be taken against a Cincinnati Public Schools teacher after offensive tweets she posted as a minor recently resurfaced, the district said in a press release.

The district was made aware of these tweets after an "archive account" that was impersonating Walnut Hills High School teacher Claire Thornberry tagged the district's Twitter account in a tweet that showed screenshots from Thornberry's old account, Communications Manager Janine De Lorio said.

Thornberry said the account the screenshots came from was from when she was in high school. She apologized in a letter addressed to the principal and the Walnut Hills High School community.

"As a young and impressionable teenager, I made mistakes that I regret. The way I spoke in those posts is not acceptable. It does not represent the thoughts or language of my family or upbringing," Thornberry said. "Regardless of whether the words were repeated song lyrics, thoughts of my own or quotes from movies, it is not, and never was okay to speak in that way."

The district said its investigation found no evidence that Thornberry currently uses this language.

"While the statements were offensive and not acceptable for use in any classroom or district office, discipline is not being issued as these posts were made while the teacher was a minor and not employed as a certified teacher," the district said in a press release.

Thornberry said she hopes that the community will accept her apology.

"I am a different person as an adult than I was as a teenager," she said. "I have learned a lot and grown a lot since I made those posts, and will never use that language again.

The district did not elaborate on exactly what those tweets said and did not say if it knows who made the "archive account" that was impersonating Thornberry.

Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our "digital footprint" can impact us long after posts are made.

