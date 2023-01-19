County commissioners to vote to redirect ARPA funds to Freestore Foodbank as extra SNAP assistance ends

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners will vote on whether the county will redirect funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Freestore Foodbank in an effort to aid families as extra allotments for SNAP end.

County officials will vote on whether to reallocate $2 million in ARPA funding to the Freestore Foodbank, the region's largest food pantry and emergency food provider.

Households in Ohio have received emergency allotments in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments since March 2020, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In Hamilton County, commissioners said the change will affect more than 109,000 people living in Hamilton County.

"Unfortunately, the sting of COVID continues because now we have inflation, I mean eggs are almost $9," said Alicia Reece, president of the Hamilton County Commission.

The federal assistance provided extra monthly payments for SNAP in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beginning in March SNAP recipients will receive just the one monthly payment.

Pre-pandemic, a household of three people would have received $180 a month in SNAP aid — but with the emergency allotment in place, that same family has been receiving $740 per month for the last three years.

Earlier in the week, Hamilton County commissioners met and discussed options to help families who will lose those extra benefits amid rising food costs nationwide. They announced Tuesday the 513 Relief Bus will also be outside Corinthian Baptist Church on Jan. 26 to provide resources to those who need them.

Commissioners are expected to vote Thursday at 1:00 p.m.