Federal SNAP allotments ending after February, Hamilton County commissioners meet to address

CINCINNATI — February will be the last month the federal government's extra allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are available to Ohioans, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Households in Ohio have received emergency allotments in SNAP payments since March 2020, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

In response, Hamilton County commissioners are meeting at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to discuss the impact this could have on county residents.

The federal assistance provided extra monthly payments for SNAP in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beginning in March SNAP recipients will receive just the one monthly payment. The announcement was made as families across the state grapple with rising food costs.

"Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February," said Matt Damschroder, director of ODJFS, in a press release. "We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies and our partners such as foodbanks that normal SNAP payment will resume in March."