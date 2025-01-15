Watch Now
'We just sat there' | Power outage leaves Colerain High School students in the cold to start the day

More than 4,000 didn't have power across Hamilton County
Thousands of Hamilton County residents lost power overnight as temperatures in the region plummeted.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Thousands of Hamilton County residents dealt with power outages overnight, leaving many homes and even Colerain High School without heat or electricity Wednesday morning.

"We started walking the hallways and, like, the power just went out," Colerain freshman Justin Warren said.

Warren said at around 7 a.m. he and his classmates got notice to report to the cafeteria.

"It was pretty cold when I walked in ... it was pretty chilly, but I brought my big coat, I made sure," freshman Keair Evans said.

Temperatures were in the single digits Wednesday morning, with the day's high only hitting 22 degrees (feeling more like 13 to 17 degrees).

The school was without power for about two hours. During that time, Warren said they were released to their classes and stayed put.

"We didn't do no work or anything," Warren said. "We just sat there."

Colerain Township said on social media that more than 4,000 residents were without power that morning.

While at the Clippard Family YMCA after school Wednesday, Warren and some of his classmates wondered why classes weren't dismissed when they first lost power.

"We couldn't learn because everything was on our computer, but there was no internet or anything," Warren said.

We reached out to Northwest Local School District about Wednesday's power outage, but so far, we haven't heard back from the district.

Duke Energy crews restored power throughout most of the area by Wednesday afternoon.

Near the University of Cincinnati, some campus apartments on Strafford Avenue were also without power. Two residents told WCPO 9 News half of their apartment had power, but the other half didn't.

As of Wednesday evening, Duke Energy reports only seven active outages in the Tri-State.

