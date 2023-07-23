Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Water recovery search underway in Colerain Township after man went into Great Miami River

The 20-year-old had been fishing in the river, according to his family
Colerain Water Rescue Pic by Sean DeLancey.jpg
Sean DeLancey, WCPO
Colerain Water Rescue Pic by Sean DeLancey.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 23:00:30-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain Fire Department, EMS, and Water Rescue responded to Heritage Park for a water rescue in the early evening hours on Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Shane Packer.

The rescue crews were looking for a 20-year-old man, who had been fishing in the Great Miami River with his family when he went into the water and didn't come up, Packer said.

Search crews were observed scouring the area for hours well into the later evening hours utilizing boats, dogs and a dive team.

As of late Saturday evening, the man had not been located. Assistant Chief Packer said the rescue teams have now transitioned into recovery mode as they continued their search for the missing man Saturday evening.

Assistant Chief Packer said if not found before they leave for the evening, crews would be reconvening in the morning.

Watch Live:

Local and National Headline

More local news:
Black Music Walk of Fame opens to fanfare near Paycor Stadium 36-year-old Cincinnati man killed in cliff-jumping accident in Utah Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.