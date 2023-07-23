Water recovery search underway in Colerain Township after man went into Great Miami River

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain Fire Department, EMS, and Water Rescue responded to Heritage Park for a water rescue in the early evening hours on Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Shane Packer.

The rescue crews were looking for a 20-year-old man, who had been fishing in the Great Miami River with his family when he went into the water and didn't come up, Packer said.

Search crews were observed scouring the area for hours well into the later evening hours utilizing boats, dogs and a dive team.

As of late Saturday evening, the man had not been located. Assistant Chief Packer said the rescue teams have now transitioned into recovery mode as they continued their search for the missing man Saturday evening.

Assistant Chief Packer said if not found before they leave for the evening, crews would be reconvening in the morning.