Teen who 'accidentally pulled the trigger,' killing a 15-year-old will go to rehab facility

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teen who claimed he "accidentally pulled the trigger" of a gun, shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy will go to a mental health and behavioral rehab facility, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The teen will go straight from the courthouse to Buckeye Ranch, a behavioral, emotional and mental health rehabilitation facility in central Ohio. The judge did not set a specific timeframe for how long the teen has to be in the rehab facility — but said he'll be there as long as it takes to complete necessary programs.

Once the teen finishes his sentence at Buckeye Ranch, he will be subject to drug tests, check ins, home sweeps and possible house arrest, the judge ruled.

If the teen does not complete treatment at the facility, he could be sent to serve jail time.

The shooting happened in August 2024 on Laverne Drive in Colerain Township. Police found 15-year-old Demarian Palmisano with serious injuries; he was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital but he ultimately died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

WCPO 9 obtained the 911 call made to first responders when the shooting happened. The teen who charged in the shooting called 911 and told the operator he shot his friend, and that it was an accident. The teen said he "accidentally pulled the trigger," shooting the 15-year-old.

The 16-year-old apologized over and over during the 911 call.

The 16-year-old was released to his mother on house arrest for the duration of his case; the boy's mother told the judge she didn't work and would supervise the boy "at all times."

"I just want to let everyone know that he's a good kid and that it was a complete accident," she said in court roughly a week after the shooting.