Police: Woman killed in Colerain hotel, believed to be connected to man found dead by suicide

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The deaths of two people, who were discovered nearly 10 miles apart, are believed to be connected, according to Colerain police.

Police said at around 6:04 p.m. on October 1, they were called to the 2400 block of Owlcrest Drive after getting reports of a possible suicide attempt. When police got there, they found 56-year-old George Coach dead, with a gunshot wound in his head.

Not long after, at around 6:53 p.m., police were called to the Inn Towne Suites on Colerain Avenue for reports of a possible dead person at the hotel. Police arrived and found 46-year-old Anthonya Blevins dead at the scene.

According to Colerain police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Blevins' death is being investigated as a homicide. Police did not provide details on how she died, or where in the hotel she was located.

Colerain police said investigators have found that Blevins and Coach knew one another; police believe both deaths are connected.

Police said they don't believe any other individuals were involved in either Blevins or Coach's deaths.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Colerain police. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513.321.COPS.