Police: Man wanted for murder in August shooting at Colerain Township bar

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder following a triple shooting at a Colerain Township bar in late August.

Colerain Township detectives issued warrants for Samuel M. Jordan III for the murder of Christopher Potter, a 41-year-old man killed in a shooting at a bar on Springdale Road called The Office.

Police said officers responded to The Office just after midnight on Aug. 22 following reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were shot. Potter was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Jordan, 42, is described as 5-foot-9 and 236 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colerain Township police at 513-321-2677 or contact the United States Marshals Service at 937-631-9318.