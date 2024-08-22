Watch Now
Police: Triple shooting at bar in Colerain Township

Three people were shot at a bar early Thursday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain police sergeant on the scene.
COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Three people were shot at a bar early Thursday morning in Colerain Township, according to a Colerain police sergeant on the scene.

The shooting happened at around midnight at a bar called The Office on Springdale Road.

According to the sergeant, police think the shooting happened both inside and outside of the bar.

Two men and one woman were shot, the sergeant said.

All three victims were taken to UC Medical Center. The sergeant said their condition is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries have been reported.

