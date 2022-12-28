Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said.

Colerain Township police said a man was shot between Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.

Police ask anyone with info to contact 513-321-2677.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

I-275 WB reopened after crash between Colerain and Blue Rock, multiple people injured

Man dies after crashing car at Colerain Township gas station

11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation